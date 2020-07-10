General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Naana Opoku-Agyemang meets legitimate expectations of women - Inusah Fuseini

Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini

Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon Inusah Fuseini has described the appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate to John Dramani Mahama as the most reasonable and legitimate expectations of women who are politically inclined.



According to him the appointment of the English Professor to partner former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 general elections will bring dignity, freshness and hope for women as the NDC believes in inclusive and sustainable development.



“The appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will bring dignity, will bring freshness, will bring hope, will meet the reasonable and legitimate expectations of women in this country that the NDC believes in inclusive and sustainable development,” he asserted.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central said that the decision of the leadership of the NDC to accept the selection of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate will bring gender equality and women empowerment.



He said her appointment will make every girl-child relate and raise their hope of becoming Vice President in the future.



“Gender equality and empowerment clearly for girls and women is important for inclusive development and sustainable development and so that is what we are doing. Today, I know that any girl-child who hears the name of Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, no matter what party they belong to, the girl-child can relate that in the future, if they are politically inclined, they too can become Vice President,” he explained.



He stressed that the history of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is such that the Vice Presidential position is a training ground for eventual leadership position; thus, the appointment of a woman as a Running Mate is a recipe for a woman becoming a President in the country in the future.





