Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Naana Opoku-Agyemang lacks the personality to be a running mate - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said the newly elected running mate, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang lacks the charisma and personality to be a potential Vice-President of Ghana.



According to him, any potential Vice-President must have the essential personality to handle the office.



“In governmental issues, the fight ground is the place the grass uncovers are found and there, we don’t talk lofty English to win votes. It is the neighbourhood language or vernacular that does the stunt in conveying and getting the ideal criticism,” Percival Kofi Akpaloo told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He said although the newly elected running mate is poised, balanced, and very calm, she does not have qualities in governance to affect any change in the country.



Following her selection as running mate, there’s a seeming division among the Ghanaian electorates over the former President’s choice.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.