Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Naana Opoku Agyeman’s ‘sermon’ at Perez Chapel

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman is the NDC's vice presidential candidate

Running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman had a brief sermon for congregants at Perez Chapel International on Sunday morning.



During a visit with some party executives to the church’s premises on November 15, 2020, John Dramani Mahama’s vice, decided to focus on the use of power to help the helpless and less privileged in society.



Basing her speech on Genesis 18 in the Holy Bible, she cited how Abraham, having had the privilege to directly communicate with God, used his position to advocate for the people, and plead for their salvation to avoid God’s wrath.



On that premise, she advised that Ghanaians use their privileges and power, to help others, not to seek recognition or appreciation but for the sake of morality.



“As Christians, we always take our cue from the Bible. I want to refer you to one of my favourite passages. It is this passage in Genesis 18, where God confides in Abraham, that he is going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah. But the lesson I am picking from that passage is the closeness, the privilege that Abraham had to have God speak directly to him,” she stated.



“And what does Abraham use the opportunity for? He does not use the opportunity for himself. He could have asked for anything but he used that privilege to speak on behalf of others. That is what power should be, to return power to the powerless. He used his power of the physical presence of God, to speak for people who didn’t even know that God was about to destroy them because of something they had done wrong.



“May we use our privilege in the service of others, not because they have been able to thank us but because it is right so to do,” she further added.



Meanwhile, Presiding Bishop, Charles Agyinasare, during the service, entreated all Ghanaians to take up their patriotic mandate and vote. He also called on all political actors and stakeholders, to work towards maintaining peace and order before, during and after the upcoming December 7 elections.

