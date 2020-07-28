General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Naana Jane was impressive at her outdooring – Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson says the runningmate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was impressive with her delivery at her outdooring Monday night.



According to the Daily Dispatch Managing Editor, the former Education minister appears ready for the task ahead.



“I thought she was impressive. I know her from a distance but she has transitted from academics to somebody who has a flair for politics. We have only about 5 months to elections and with COVID-19, she’ll be doing more of these live addresses but from what we saw yesterday, she will give journalists interesting quotes,” Mr Ephson said.



He urged members of the ruling New Patriotic Party to wait for her to make further public comments in order to decide on the best way to take her on.



“I think the NPP will have to wait for her [Jane Naana] to speak a few times and then they can take her on. Having listened to her [Jane Naana] yesterday, I think she will do something better than what the NDC Chairman said. I think Prof. Naana will do a better job, focusing on how to let women know they can do a better job. The NDC may have brought Naana to win the floating votes but I think from what I saw yesterday, she’ll appeal to women voters”.



Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday night outdoored by former President John Mahama as his runningmate for the December polls.



In her maiden public address, she called for change in the direction of the country.



“Our democracy has come a long way. Yet it remains fragile. It calls on all of us to exercise our civic duty against any obstacles and machinations. I urge each of us to show up and participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise, but please observe all the necessary health protocols. Please look out for each other. Politely remind people to use their face masks correctly, offer your hand sanitizer to someone in need. If you see a disabled person or an elderly person or pregnant woman, offer help. For THAT is the Ghanaian spirit.



“I extend a hand to everyone, no matter how disappointed you have become; no matter the depth of your frustration, your anger, your despair. Come! Let’s chart a path for our country built on the values of integrity, merit, trust, responsible citizenship, caring, putting others first, simple polite language.



“Come let us link effort and thoughts, to re-build our institutions; let’s build a truly independent, inclusive nation that is not afraid to respect views that differ from ours; a country confident enough to accept other ways of seeing; of respecting everyone, regardless,” she said.





