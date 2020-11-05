Regional News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Naana Jane gets protection of gods of Gonjaland

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has indicated the NDC is the only party that recognises women.



She noted her appointment as a running mate to the flagbearer of the NDC is the best thing that ever happened to Ghanaian women in politics.



Day 2 of Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s tour of the Savannah Region took her to Larbanga and Damongo in the Damongo Constituency and Yapei in the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency.



While there, she paid a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa, King of Gonja. When she left the palace, the charged crowd will not allow her to pass.



She came from the roof top of her car to address the crowd.



The former Minister of Education appealed to the people of the Region especially market women to vote the NDC back to power.



According to her, the NDC is the party that thinks about businesses, hence the massive market infrastructure.



“Look at the markets we built during our days in office. They provide a good and conducive avenue that boost businesses but this government does not believe in providing the infrastructure that will accelerate growth.”



She urged the people to vote for the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and the parliamentary candidates in the two constituencies.



The spokesperson of the Yagbonwura, Nsowura Afuli, appealed to the running mate and her team to continue with their issue-based campaign devoid of violence.



He said the gods of Gonjaland will protect her and the NDC flagbearer.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.