Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is not from Northern Region – Ashanti regional NDC chairman

Saturday, 23 March 2024

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Andrews Augustus Nana Akwasi, has refuted allegations made by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, regarding the regional origin of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



The controversy emerged from a viral video where Chairman Wontumi alleged that Prof Naana Jane, the running mate to John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 elections, does not hail from the Central Region as she claims.



Instead, he asserted that she originates from the Northern Region.



However, Nana Akwasi, speaking on Akoma FM, on March 22, 2024, condemned Wontumi's remarks, denouncing them as baseless and potentially harmful, particularly during an election year.



He urged Ghanaians to dismiss such claims, emphasizing the importance of not allowing misinformation to influence public opinion, a 3news.com report said.



Responding to Wontumi’s allegations, he stated “Ghanaians should totally treat his comments on Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang with contempt. But, let me ask Wontumi, he moves with Bawumia, I think he should have used the opportunity to challenge the vice president to declare his stance on the LGBTQ+ issue.



“It is rather Wontumi’s flagbearer who lacks credibility, if Wontumi wants to chart that path we are ready to face him squarely. The NPP promised the people of Ashanti Region development, do we see?”



He continued to say, “I think he should channel his energy to pressuring the president to shift focus to the region.”



