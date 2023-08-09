Naana Dugbakuwor Dugba II donates sanitary pads and examination materials to BECE candidates

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thousands of BECE candidates in the Great Ningo Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region has received assorted examination materials and sanitary pads to enable them go through the exams successfully.



Naana Dugbakuwor Dugba II, Paramount Queen of Great Ningo Traditional Area paid a 2-day visit to some schools and provided them with the aforementioned items and gave them good counsel to write the exams without fear.



Admonishing the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates, the Queen charged them to take their books seriously in these last days to enable them to achieve the desired results because the future of the traditional area is in their hands.



She further promised that she will sponsor six female and four male students who will be able to get grades ranging from eight to an aggregate of six through their secondary education to the tertiary level.



The Paramount Queen, under her foundation, Manye Dugbakuwor Foundation, engaged candidates from both the private and public basic schools across the three Circuits, namely the Tsopoli-Dawa Circuit, the Ayertepa-Mangotsonya Circuit, and the Ningo Circuit of the traditional area.

Embarking on this development-oriented tour, she was accompanied by the Chief of Nyigbenya, Nene Teyetsu Bediaku II, Nene Tetteh-Wayoe Duamorh XI, and the Queen of Ayertepa, Naana Korkor Kudi I.

Other political leaders who joined the exercise include the assemblyman of the Ayertepa-Mangotsonya electoral area, Hon. Michel Nartey, and the assemblyman for the Lekpongunor electoral area, Honourable Henry Kwao.



The Queen pledged to continually influence the development of education in her traditional area and promote girl child education at all levels.



Naana Dugbakuwor Dugba II used the opportunity to call on sons and daughters from the area who are blessed with resources to look back and support the upcoming generation since they're the future leaders of the area, and she made it clear that her NGO is ready to partner with others, both NGOs and individuals, to drive the developmental agenda of the area.