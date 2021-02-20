General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Naa Torshie is improving lives of persons with disability - Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Hon. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the former Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North, has lauded the Administrator of the District Common Fund, Hon. Naa Torshie for her efficient way of managing the Persons with Disability Fund.



The fund has led to the setup of thousands of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in self-sustaining businesses.



Speaking on the Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, the former MCE cited examples from the Akuapem North Municipality where he utilized his common fund to benefit one Mr. Otu, a person living with disability by setting him up in a sustainable and self-sufficient venture.



Explaining the model, he explained how the Common Fund administrator insisted all support from the fund should be geared towards Entrepreneurial setup, Educational support and Health related issues.



He tasked the chief executives to develop a photo album of all persons with disability within the district to capture their bio data as well as the kind of support they would need and the assemblies provide these assistance based on the skill set, educational background or the aspirations of the persons with disability.



He therefore directed all the people with disabilities who are willing to make change in their life to visit their district assembly or social welfare department to register their names for their share of the national cake.