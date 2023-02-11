Naa Dedei Omaadru III Queen Mother of Ga State dead

General News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Queen Mother of the Ga State, Her Royal Majesty Naa Dedei Omaadru III has died at the age of 88.



The death of the queen mother according to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com was announced by the Chief of Protocol and Communication for the Ga Traditional Council, Ambassador S. J. K. Parker on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on behalf of the head of the Ga State, His Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



According to the announcement, the late queen mother, known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah died on December 26, 2022, in Accra.



“The late queen mother sought the welfare of the girl-child and women so as to safeguard their future, setting a remarkable example of leadership to the queen mothers in the Ga state. She stood for peace and unity and promoted not only for the Ga state but for all Ghanaians and also advocated for a united approach to meaningful development for her people,” the Chief of Protocol and Communication said.



The office of the Ga Mantse noted the outstanding charitable projects undertaken by Naa Dedei Omaadru III during her time and her outstanding leadership traits.



As part of her funeral arrangements, the Ga Mantse’s Office announced that the late queen mother will be laid to rest on April 29, 2023, while a book of condolence will be opened at the Ga Traditional Council office on February 13, 2023, at Kaneshie in Accra.



GA/SARA