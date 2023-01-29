NYEP graduates 1064 Community Protection Assistants

Regional News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A batch of 1064 Community Protection Assistant Recruits under the National Youth Employment (NYEP) has graduated from the Ashanti Regional Police Training School.



The recruits who underwent two weeks of intensive training were taken through traffic control and accident management drills, community-based policing, physical training and code of conduct.



All 1064 recruits were drawn from the Ashanti, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North Regions.



In his remarks, on Friday, January 27, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer for YEA, Mr Kofi Baah Agyepong observed that community policing was the knowledge impacted into the personnel and for that reason, they were expected to hold on to that role and serve as good ambassadors of the agency.



"We expect new recruits to exhibit high professional standards to discharge duties".



He cautioned that the agency would not hesitate to dismiss any CPA who misconducts himself or herself in the course of discharging their duties by arrogating to themselves status of police officers and officer ranks to misrepresent themselves and thereby mislead the public.



He disclosed that over 5000 people have been recruited by government under the Community Protection Assistants module a clear indication of government’s commitment to help the youth in Ghana.



Mr Kofi Agyepong expressed his determination to put skills training and acquisition among the youth high on his administration's agenda.



He observed that the absence of relevant skills among the youth continues to create high rates of unemployment in the country, despite the availability of vacancies for employment.



He however commended President Akufo-Addo for ensuring that YEA is provided with the needed financial assistance.



"I can assure you that, president Akufo-Addo has not only increased the monthly stipends to YEA personnel, and he has also provided enough funds for their payments.”