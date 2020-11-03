Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: GNA

NYA inaugurates Sunyani West Youth Parliament

The Youth Parliament is an initiative of the National Youth Authority

The Bono Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has inaugurated the Sunyani West Municipal Youth Parliament to inculcate in young people democratic values that will empower them to contribute to national discourse.



The Youth Parliament is an initiative of the NYA enshrined in the 2010 National Youth Policy to provide an official platform to empower young people to express their views, criticise constructively and actively participate in decision making processes at all levels.



Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono Regional Director of the NYA, who spoke on the theme: “Participation of Youth in Governance at All Levels,” said the Youth Parliament remained a non-partisan platform.



It aims at inculcating in the youth sound democratic values and principles to promote active participation in decision-making processes as well as enhance accountability and transparency in local communities.



Madam Bamba said the contemporary generation was “sophisticated” hence the need to create a platform that would promote good rapport and social networking amongst them and also unearth and nurture their talents to grow to become national assets.



Mr Agyei Kyeremeh, a former Director of the NYA, implored the youth to be watchful and not allow themselves to be used by politicians as tools to foment political violence and disturb national peace in the 2020 Electioneering.



The Youth Parliament later elected majority and minority leaders, deputies and chief whips, and the Speaker of the House.

