NYA condemns Tweneboa Kodua SHS riot over 'too strict' headmaster

Sylvester Tetteh, Chief Executive of NYA

The National Youth Authority has condemned acts of violence at the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti region after students went on a rampage following their first WASSCE paper.



According to the students, their Headmaster was “too strict” during the invigilation; an act they believe is to make them fail the WASSCE after being in school for three years.



The students, according to reports, vandalized school property and it took the intervention of the District Chief Executive of the area, Samuel Addai Agyekum to get the students to write the other papers.



But a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Sylvester Tetteh, condemns unequivocally, the acts of indiscipline exhibited by these candidates and wishes to admonish all candidates to be appreciative of the noble gestures of government to afford them a brighter future.



The NYA is urging all students, particularly perceived aggrieved ones to continually use legitimate and appropriate means to seek redress and to desist from engaging in any form of destructive behavior.



STATEMENT ON CONDUCT OF WASSCE CANDIDATES



With the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in progress, management of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has taken note of some videos gone viral on certain social media platforms of some students demonstrating and putting up uncomplimentary behavior which is not only in bad taste, but is also contrary to expectations of students who government has made considerable investments in aid of furthering their education.



The Authority hereby condemns, unequivocally, the acts of indiscipline exhibited by these candidates and wishes to admonish all candidates to be appreciative of the noble gestures of government to afford them a brighter future and remain focused on their studies, be committed to the values of humility, patience, discipline and soberness and to eschew all manner of negative conduct that does not inure to their wellbeing and development.



They shouldn’t be intimidated but be assured of the fact that as they stay committed to their studies, they’ll surely come out with flying colours.



In this regard, the NYA is urging all students, particularly perceived aggrieved ones to continually use legitimate and appropriate means to seek redress and to desist from engaging in any form of destructive behavior.



Finally, the Authority entreats the youth of Ghana, to nurture and develop selfless and patriotic traits that will go a long way at advancing the progress of their communities whilst equipping them to assume the roles of productive citizenship and as custodians of our nation’s rich cultural heritage.



Best of luck to you all and may your efforts be crowned with success!



SIGNED:



Mr. Sylvester Tetteh



CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER





