NUGS women's commissioner supports victims of Kantamanto Market inferno

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: Martin Abdallah, contribution

NUGS Secretariat for Women Development, the women's wing of the National Union of Ghana Students has paid a solidarity visit to the Kantamanto market fire victims and extended their modest support to the victims of the recent market inferno at Kantamanto Market in Accra.



The fire outbreak, which occurred on the early morning of Sunday, 17th September, 2023, caused significant damage and loss to the traders and business owners.



The NUGS Secretary of Women Development, Ms.Suraiya Baatima, along with a team of volunteers, actively engaged the affected market women and their children in a quest to render relief for the affected victims. They worked tirelessly to provide immediate assistance and support to those who lost their stalls and livelihoods in the fire.



In line with their efforts, the group made donations including drinks, water, food and other essential items to meet the urgent needs of the fire victims especially the women and children. These donations aim to alleviate the immediate hardships faced by the affected individuals and their families.



Presenting the items the Secretary for Women Development shared in the pain of the victims and called on relevant stakeholders, including governmental agencies and local authorities, to ensure that the necessary support and compensation are provided to the victims. " The sight of our mothers, sisters and children struggling to rescue their wares from the inferno and counting their loses was a sign of the trauma and injury many have suffered from this unfortunate evenr. Advocacy will play a crucial role in addressing the long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts required for the affected traders" she noted.



In addition to providing immediate relief, the NUGS Secretariat for Women Development is committed to ongoing support for the fire victims. This includes exploring opportunities for vocational training programs, entrepreneurial support, and other initiatives to empower the affected individuals to regain their economic stability and resilience.



She also noted that NUGS is also calling upon fellow students, organizations, and the general public to join their efforts and contribute in any way possible to assist the fire victims. Donations of funds, materials, and volunteer assistance are all welcomed and greatly appreciated.



By extending their support to the market inferno victims, the NUGS Secretary of Women Development and the entire NUGS organization exemplify their commitment to community development, empathy, and solidarity.



Their collective efforts hope to provide some relief and a path towards rebuilding for the affected traders who have experienced significant loss due to the Kantamanto Market fire.