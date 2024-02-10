NUGS welcomes Dr Bawumia’s National Service proposal

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), has welcomed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s proposal to make National Service optional if elected President.



The Vice President, while addressing the nation on his vision on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, pledged to make National Service optional for graduates who seek immediate employment after completing tertiary education.



Responding to the proposal on behalf of the national students union, its President, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, welcomed the proposal and also adding that if well implemented, with government creating more jobs, will help Ghanaian students who miss out on jobs.



He indicated that because National Service is compulsory, graduates miss juicy job opportunities.



“We all know that because NSS is mandatory, some students lose job opportunities so we believe it's a good call and will help the students to get job offers right after school,” he said on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme.



The NUGS President added that making NSS optional would benefit experienced students who could enter the job market immediately after graduation.