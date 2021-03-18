NUGS presidential hopeful donates to needy students

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: coverghana.com.gh

A Presidential Aspirant of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi popularly known as 'Nya Gyedie' has offered support to needy pupils of Gomoa-Awombrew Methodist School in the Gomoa Central of the Central Region.



Nya Gyedie who is poised to serve Ghanaian students with transformational leadership the donated items to support three siblings whose parents are unable to cater for their basic needs for them to have better education.



Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi, made donations of books, assorted food items, school bags, school uniforms to the three needy pupils of Gomoa-Awombrew Methodist School on Thursday, 10th March 2021.



The young student leader’s attention was drawn to a touching story of three little brothers shared by Mr. Nasrullah Ibn Mutawakil on Facebook.



The three siblings namely, John Arthur (9), Stephen Arthur (7), and Prince Arthur (5) of Gomoa-Awombrew methodist school have the passion to attend school but do not have the means to do so like other school children.



The three kindergarten pupils of Gomoa- Awombrew Methodist school in the Gomoa-Central district were seen in class on Monday, 1st March 2021 with no school uniform according to reports received by Coverghana.com.gh.



An interaction with the class teacher Madam Caroline Tetteh revealed that the parents of the pupil were impoverished and finds it difficult to buy uniforms and other educational materials for their wards.



But, the National Presidential Aspirant of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi who is determined to lead a strong front for Ghanaian students has voluntarily donated the materials to the pupils as a way of solving part of their problems.



In a statement, Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi said, "more than ever, we have a job to be concerned not only about the issues of further education in this country, we must have concerns over the widening gap of educational inequalities across our country where despite the efforts made we still see crisis in access to quality education and the financial impediment!"



According to him, the problems confronting Ghanaian students are beyond student leaders in the various tertiary schools, but it’s about the students in Gomoa Awombrew Methodist, it’s about a full kindergarten class whose studying conditions move him to tears.



“How many futures like John Arthur, Stephen Arthur, and Prince Arthur are buried by no fault of theirs but fate?” he said.







