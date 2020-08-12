General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

NUGS president showers praises on Akufo-Addo, NAPO after bus donation

MASLOC donates 33-seater bus to NUGS

President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Isaac Jay Hyde, has expressed the union’s appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, for their guidance in ensuring unity in their ranks.



Mr Hyde gave the commendation when the Education Minister joined officials of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to present a 33-seater Isuzu bus to the union.



The bus was donated by MASLOC following a request from NUGS to the Minister.



The Minister subsequently facilitated the process through collaboration with MASLOC, via its Chief Executive, Stephen Amoah and the board chair, Seth Baah.



Dr Opoku Prempeh thanked MASLOC for responding to the call to assist NUGS and expressed the confidence that the bus will better facilitate the student body’s work and improve its operations.



Receiving the keys to the bus from the Minister, the President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde stated, “we truly appreciate the guidance of His Excellency the President and the Honourable Minister’s guidance in ensuring that there is unity in the ranks of NUGS."



"They have been true fathers to us in all our deliberations and it has been a pleasure to work and interact with them”, he added.



In attendance at the event were the Deputy Minister of Education (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo , the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwaa, senior officials of both the Ministry and the GES, the NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and other executive members of NUGS.

