Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

NUGS opens nominations for 2020/2021 elections

National Union of Ghana Students

The Electoral Commission of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has opened nominations for the election of new executives for the 2020/2021 academic year.



The deadline for the picking of nomination forms is Friday, 19th February 2021 and it must be filed by Tuesday, 23rd February 2021.



The venue for the securing of forms to contest in this year’s NUGS election is the SRC office of the Methodist University College in Accra.



For those interested in the Presidential office, they are to pay a non-returnable and non-negotiable amount of GH¢1,500 to secure a form.



For the other positions, aspirants are being charged GH¢1,000.



The financial cost of securing a nomination form to contest in the election was settled at a NUGS Central Committee meeting which was held over the weekend.



Aside from the office of the president, other portfolios available in this election are the General Secretary, Secretary for Finance, Secretary for Education, Secretary for Women Development, and Secretary for International Relations.



The rest are Secretary for Union Development, Secretary for Societies and Welfare, and Secretary for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Skills Development.



The NUGS Electoral Commission said in its release that the election was going to be purely based on the Constitution, and therefore, urged aspirants to be abreast with the provisions of the Union’s Constitutional Instrument (CI).



“The Commission wishes to emphasize that the 2020/2021 elections shall be conclusively regulated by the Constitutional Instrument formally put out by the Commission. In this regard, all aspirants are encouraged to be thoroughly abreast with all the relevant provisions contained in the 2019/2020 NUGS elections Constitutional Instrument (C.I).”