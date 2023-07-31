NUGS commends NSS Executive Director for his sterling leadership

Regional News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), has commended the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi for his sterling leadership since his appointment to the NSS office.



According to NUGS, Osei Assibey's outstanding performance as the head of NSS in his few months in office has brought about major positive changes in the lives of National Service Personnel in Ghana.



The National Secretary for NUGS, Ransford Turge in an exclusive interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Sunday July 30, 2023 described the former Kumasi Mayor as an open dynamic leader who strives to achieve the best for his country.



"Mr Osei Assibey Antwi after assuming office as NSS Director has been operating an open door policy where he listens to all stakeholders in the NSS ecosystem and makes the best out of the suggestions he receives.



"He has never for once rejected NUGS attempts to meet him for round table discussions on issues affecting students and NSS personnel in the country.



"He always makes time for us, for the countless times we knocked the doors of his office, he opened and gives us the needed information we sought for, so if you see people commending government for the recent achievements at the NSS office, I think it is because of the current management," he said.



Ransford Turge was reacting to the recent increment of allowance for National Service Personnel in Ghana.



Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) on July 23, 2023, announced government’s approval for upward adjustment of monthly allowances for national service personnel from GH¢599.04 to GH¢715.57.



The increment according to NSS management came as a result of a series of engagements between the National Service Scheme, fair aages, and salary commission, and the Ministry of Finance.



Following the announcement, NUGS has commended government for the increment, adding that, it will help every Ghanaian youth who will go for their National service duties to make ends meet.



History of NSS allowance increments



Government in December 2016 approved GHC559.04 to be paid to National Service Personnel as a monthly allowance (starting January 1, 2017).



The reviewed amount represented a 60 per cent increment of GH₵350 which personnel were receiving at the time.



In January 2014, the National Service Scheme allowance increased to GH₵350.00 from GH₵243.48.