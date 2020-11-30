NSSBI relief fund, other policy interventions saved many businesses from collapse – TAGG

General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has lauded the Akufo-Addo-led government for series of remarkable interventions that has positively impacted the operations of traders in the country.



The association at a press conference held in Accra on Monday, November, 30, 2020, expressed their profound gratitude to government for countless interventions which has salvaged its members from turbulent business environment prior to and during the outbreak of the much dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.



Detailing on key interventions traders have enjoyed under this current administration, TAGG indicated that, their assessment of government with regards to a buoyant business climate for traders has been exceptional to say the least.



The group particularly cited tax incentives given to dealers in spare parts, frozen imports, rice imports, 30% slashing on importation of vehicles, among others, as sound policies which has greatly impacted their businesses.



“Assessing the impact of the current administration, we can say trading has been excellent considering the numerous policy interventions rolled out during the tenure of the current administration within their four-year term.



Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) would like to appreciate all public and civil servants who were put in-charge to implement these policies which were initiated by the current administration to make trading friendly in the country,” a portion of their press release stated.



The association also thanked H.E. President Nana Akuffo Addo for the swift response to traders and small-scale enterprises in the country through “her able leadership Mrs. Kosi Yankey, the CEO of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) who saw to the disbursement of the Six Hundred Million Ghana Cedis (600.000.000) relief intervention” to beneficiaries.



TAGG seized the opportunity to enjoin eligible Ghanaians to go to the polls in peace come December 7, and abide by all COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the exercise to ensure Ghana comes out of Election 2020 without any further ramifications.



Read full Press Statement below



TAGG Press Statement



30th November, 2020



TRADERS ASSESSMENT ON GOVERNANCE WITHIN THE LAST FOUR YEARS OF THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION AND ELECTIONS AT HAND



Ladies and Gentlemen of the press, per the constitution of this noble organization and its focus objectives, it spells out the need for the organization to support good governance that shares the same objectives with our trading organization when it comes to trading issues in the country. As you all know, Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) is one of the largest traders’ organization in the country with a database of over thousands of traders scattered all over the 16 Regions of Ghana.



Assessing the impact of the current administration, we can say trading has been excellent considering the numerous policy interventions rolled out during the tenure of the current administration within their four-year term. Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) would like to appreciate all public and civil servants who were put in-charge to implement these policies which were initiated by the current administration to make trading friendly in the country.



These gallant personalities are Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti former Commissioner General of The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Isaac Crentsil former Commissioner (GRA-Customs Division), Mr. Kwasi Asante Gyimah former commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD) unfortunately deceased, and to the current administration Mr. Amisshadai Owusu-Amoah, AG. Commissioner - General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ms. Julia Essiam AG. Commissioner - Support Service Division (SSD), Col Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) AG. Commissioner - Customs Division and Mr. Edward Gyambrah, Officer-in-Charge, Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD). These personalities were able to help implement the policy interventions through the Ministry of Finance and some of these interventions are as follows:



1. Tax incentives were given to dealers in spare parts, frozen import, rice imports and among others. 2. Several imported items were taken out of the Bench Mark Values. 3. An intervention such as 50% slash of all import duties were also received till today 4. Importation of vehicles were also slash by 30% till today. 5. Traders were able to experience a paperless and single window clearing system, which were all introduce in order to ease pressure on trading in the country which by all standards some difficulties were ensued during its implementation but with proper structures, the current administration were able to implement it to help boost trading in the country. 6. There were several interventions also on secondhand shoes and clothing and among others, which had its duties slashed considerably.



The current administration through Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) under his profound leadership the Chief Executive Officer Professor Alex Doodo was able to implement conformity standards across board to help improve trading activities at various port of entry in Ghana as well as new intervention policy directives from FDA.



We all know the unfortunate COVID-19 situation that has affected the country. Traders were badly affected throughout the year 2020 without proper trading activities. We sincerely thank the head of the current administration H.E. President Nana Akuffo Addo and his government for the swift response to traders and small-scale enterprises in the country through her able leadership Mrs. Kosi Yankey, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) to see to the disbursement of the Six Hundred Million Ghana Cedis (600.000.000) relief intervention which was made available to be given to all traders and small scale enterprises, with a one-year moratorium, payable at a rate of Three (3%) within two (2) years.



We do acknowledge the fact that, not all traders have benefited from this package or relief, but we want to assure all beneficiaries that, the current administration is doing all it can through (NBSSI) to reached out to all who applied. With this regard, we call on all traders to exercise patience and wait for their packages which H.E. the President Nana Akuffo Addo has reiterated to make sure every trader receives this stimulus package and even do more should he win the upcoming elections.



Elections: Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) urges all traders and its members to be law abiding citizens and to follow all the set COVID-19 protocols by authorities and to devoid of violence. Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) will not impose on its members and traders as to which party to vote for, but rather urge all members and traders to consider a decision vote for any party that has traders at heart.



We wish to use this medium to also send our condolences to the family of our former president of Ghana H.E. Jerry John Rawlings. The news of his demise has saddened our hearts and we say Ghana has lost a great man. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.



At this juncture, we wish all traders and members of TAGG a Merry Christmas and a fruitful COVID-19 free New Year!



Thank you.



Signed



KWADWO AMOATENG MR. SAMUEL ASARE ADDO PRESIDENT OF (TAGG) VICE PRESIDENT OF TAGG 0244215457



NANA POKU JULIET A. A KUSI GENERAL SECRETARY (TAGG) DEPUTY SECRETARY (TAGG) 0202282182



MRS IRENE VICTORIA ODOOM ABRAHAM YAO FIANU TREASURER (TAGG) PROTOCOL OFFICER (TAGG)



NB: kindly log on to www.tradersadvocacygroup.org





