General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

NSS releases postings of nearly 11,000 newly-trainee nurses

National Service Scheme

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has deployed 10,964 newly-trained nurses to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2021/2022service year.



This was indicated in a press release signed by the Deputy Executive Director of the Scheme, Gifty Oware-Aboagye.



The deployed personnel have been asked to “log onto www.nss.gov.gh on the Scheme’s website to check their placements and proceed to the various NSS Registration Centres to complete the registration processes”



NSS has stated that registration and validation would begin at all centres from Monday, January 25, 2021.



They have also indicated that the Service year commences on February 1, 2021.



The deployed nurses have been urged to “accept their postings and consider it as part of their contribution towards national development.”



