NSS releases postings of 12,295 nurses

General News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of a total of 12,295 nurses.



The NSS released the postings on Saturday, June 10, 2023.



The postings cover personnel who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.



“The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has…released postings of a total of Twelve thousand, two hundred and ninety-five (12,295) nurses who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.”



According to the NSS, deployed nurses are to follow the validation and registration process by logging onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.



“All the deployed nurses are therefore required to follow the validation and registration process as follows:



a. Log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement;



b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the appointment letter”.



The statement further announced that the regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023.



It will end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centres across the country.



The deployed nurses.the statement added are to start their mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after the completion of their validation and registration process.



“Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centres across the country. Management further directs all deployed nurses to begin their mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after completion of their validation and registration process,” NSS said.