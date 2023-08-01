NSS releases 2023/2024 posting PIN Codes for final year students

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of PIN Codes for the 2023/2024 national service year.



In a statement dated August 1, 2023, the NSS Secretariat confirmed the issuance of PIN Codes to a total of 142,381 final year students from 125 accredited tertiary institutions across the country who have registered for the mandatory national service.



“The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, released PIN Codes for total of 142,381 final year students from 125 accredited tertiary institutions in the country who have so far registered to enroll to do their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year,” part of the statement read.



According to the secretariat, this does not include defaulters who applied to be enrolled onto this years’ service enrolment



“All eligible final year Ghanaian students are therefore requested to log onto the Scheme’s website https://www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN Codes with their respective school index numbers and date of birth.



“The next step is to proceed to any branch of ADB Bank Ltd to make a payment of GH¢40.00 or alternatively, through MTN MoMo platform for GH¢ 41,00 to activate the enrollment process. Closing date for the registration is Saturday, August 19, 2023,” it said.



It continued “Management urges accredited tertiary institutions that are yet to submit their supplementary final year lists, to do so as soon as possible, to enable the Scheme to process them also enrolment for the 2023/2024 national service.”



The Scheme also urged accredited tertiary institutions who are yet to submit their supplementary final year lists to do so promptly.



“All eligible final year Ghanaian students are advised to ensure that they personally complete the enrollment process to avoid errors that may subsequently affect processing for their deployment,” the statement added.



Below is the full statement by NSS







NW/DA



