NSS releases 110,000 PIN codes for final year tertiary students

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, Wednesday, 28 April 2021 released for registration a total of 110,009 PIN codes for eligible Ghanaian final year students from all accredited tertiary institutions in the country to enable them to enroll to do their mandatory national service for the 2020/2021 service year.



All prospective national service personnel have been advised to visit the scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN codes with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth and proceed to any branch of ADB Bank Ltd throughout the country to make payment of an amount of GHS40.00.



However, in the midst of covid-19, the NSS in a statement has recommended that MTN Mobile Money be used to reduce the frequency of human interaction. Payment of GHS41.00 is expected for those who use MTN Mobile Money to activate their PIN codes.





The NSS said all prospective national service personnel must complete their enrollment process by Wednesday, 30 June 2021.