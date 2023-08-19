NSS personnel to receive June allowance on Monday

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, has stated that the allowance for June will be disbursed on Monday.



He also added the arrears covering January to June with the payment for July disbursed will be disbursed the following week.



“The good news is that with the arrears we have gotten the authorization and also to work on the arrears from January to June. So you will receive the old one then next week we also start working on the rest,” Mr. Assibey stated.



Meanwhile, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the government for a structured formula for the upward adjustment of National Service allowance.



Management of the National Service Scheme on Sunday July 23, 2023 announced it had secured approval from government for an upwards adjustment of monthly allowances for National Service Personnel from Ghc559.04 to Ghc 715.57 backdated to January 2023.



This follows prolonged protests and calls since the beginning of last year for its increment.