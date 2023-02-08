NSS personnel assured of allowance increment

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: Benard Rhussia

Mr. Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr. The Volta and Oti Regional director of National Service Scheme on Thursday assured service personals at Keta and Anloga districts of a possible allowance increment.



Though the Regional director could not give any concrete assurance on the exact amount, he made it known that personal currently under service will surely benefit from the upcoming increment this year.



He made the declaration in a short orientation program organised for personnel within the two districts to educate them on how they go about their service and the usefulenes of NASPA (National Service Personal Association).



According to him, negotiations are ongoing with much progress made so far to increase allowance paid to service personals. Currently, personnel take home Ghc559, an amount which many have critisized to be very meager considering the current inflation hikes and economic woes.



He also admonished national service personnel within Keta and Anloga districts to accept the association as their own and not use it as a vigilante group nor pressure group.



"NASPA is not a vigilante or pressure group...anytime you have a grievance, talk to your executives and District directores for it to be resolved rather than resorting to activities that can create problems" He advised.



He concluded by speaking on positive attitudes towards work for service personals.



The programme was also utilised to induct newly elected executives of the association for Keta-Anloga districts into office.



The Municipal chief executive for Keta, Emmanuel Gemega was present and seized the opportunity to encourage personals to overcome any predicament they may face during their service to Ghana, as they prepare themselves for the world of work.



Emmanuel Gemegah also touched on the new government initiative, Ustart; as a good policy aimed at equiping young Ghanaian to establish themselves.



"It is important to have a business than a job, because when you work for yourself, you have more advantage over those having a job...so try and embrace the Ustart and you won't regret it. The MCE advised.



Also present at the ceremony were; Mr. Filsen Dey, Tongu Districts NSS director, Adaklu NSS Director, National President of NASPA Mr. Emmanuel Duncan Agbogah.