NSS denies allegations of diverting NSP allowances

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Amanda Atunah, Contributor

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has refuted recent claims suggesting mismanagement of NSP allowances.



Reports circulating on ghanatoday.gov.gh alleged that funds designated for National Service Personnel (NSP) were being diverted into short-term Treasury bill investments.



However, NSS Management vehemently denies these allegations, labelling them as

unfounded, biased, and baseless.



Erroneous reportage:



The said erroneous reportage was captioned as "The Executive Director of NSS, Mr. Osei Assibey, has refused to pay the NSS allowances for five months, which is almost worth GHC 463,333,500. It is alleged he used them to buy Treasury bills."



In a statement addressing the report by Ghana Today, NSS Management emphasised the importance of accuracy and integrity in reporting such sensitive matters.



They urged the public to disregard the misinformation, cautioning against its potential to incite negative sentiments towards the scheme and its operations.



Legal action:



Additionally, NSS management announced its intention to pursue legal action against ghanatoday.gov.gh, responsible for disseminating the erroneous story, so they face the full rigours of the law.



This proactive step underscores the seriousness with which NSS Management takes these allegations and its commitment to defending the integrity of the scheme.



In reassuring the general public, NSS management affirmed its unwavering dedication to ensuring transparency and accountability in the handling of NSP allowances.



They emphasised that every effort is being made to address the situation and bring about clarity regarding the alleged diversion of the NSP allowance. The NSS plays a crucial role in national development by mobilising young graduates for national service in various sectors.



Any allegations of financial mismanagement or impropriety could undermine public trust in the scheme and its objectives.



Therefore, NSS management's swift response and determination to address these allegations are essential to maintaining the credibility and effectiveness of the programme.



As investigations into the matter continue, NSS Management remains committed to providing updates and ensuring that the public is kept informed of any developments.



Dedication:



They reiterated their dedication to upholding the principles of accountability, transparency, and integrity in all aspects of their operations. While the recent allegations have caused concern, NSS management's unequivocal denial and decisive action reflect their commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and stewardship.



The NSS remains steadfast in its mission to serve the nation and provide valuable opportunities for young graduates to contribute to the country's development.