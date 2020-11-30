General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

NSS boss attacked, campaign vehicles vandalized

Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Mustapha Yusif has been attacked at his home in the Mamprugu-Mohaduri District of the Northern Region.



Sources revealed that persons believed to be hoodlums of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were unleashed on Mustapha Yusif who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Yagaba-Kubori.



Though he is reported to have escaped unhurt, a number of his campaign vehicles have been vandalized with reports suggesting that a local radio Radio Yagaba belonging to him was equally not spared.



It is unclear what may have triggered the violence that has left about 4 persons badly injured a few days to the polls.



MyNewsGh.com has however confirmed that the injured who suffered machete wounds have been rushed to a health facility for treatment after they were seen bleeding profusely.



North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Sulley Sambian is, however, accusing the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko of masterminded the violence.



In a Facebook post, he claimed “So this is what Rauf Ibrahim Tanko’s boys have done to the NPP in Yagaba? I expect the security agencies to deal with this



Don’t blame us for reprisal attacks It’s alright to beat your colleague MPs but to extend this barbaric and callous acts to people you wish to represent is terrible. Very unfortunate.”





