NSS appointment letters to be ready October 10

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Acting Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Mr Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, has announced that the NSS will commence the issuance of appointment letters to personnel on October 10, 2023.



"Per this announcement, personnel are instructed to print three copies of the appointment letters, keeping one for themselves, taking one to the district NSS office, and delivering the last one to their assigned institution," he said.



Mr Entsiwah explained that these procedures are in place to prevent impersonation and ensure the authenticity of appointment letters issued by NSS.



To expedite the process and prevent crowding at regional NSS offices, the secretariat has decentralised the validation process, he assured.



He noted that the aim is to enable personnel to begin their national service on November 1, 2023.



Mr Entsiwah took the opportunity to address misconceptions that the NSS management has been investing personnel's allowances in bonds and treasury bills for personal gain leading to delays in the payment of allowances to personnel.



He clarified that the allowance funds are electronically disbursed through the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlements System (GHIPSS) platform, and NSS has no control over these funds once they are disbursed.



He noted that the money received by NSS at the end of the month is electronic money, not cheques.