NSS, NABCO trainees in Obuasi empowered through partnership between AGA, Rotary Club of Obuasi

Regional News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: Rotary Club of Obuasi

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the Assembly hall of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School was alive during the maiden Career Guidance and Awareness Outreach jointly organised by AngloGold Ashanti Ghana and the Rotary Club of Obuasi.



The program was on the theme “Exploring Alternative Career Path for a Sustainable Future” and was targeted at National Service Personnel and Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees in Obuasi.



The collaboration is timely as the month of May on the calendar of Rotary worldwide is for youth service and it is to ensure that young people get the right information that will enable them to make the right choices.



Addressing participants, Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability, Obuasi mine mentioned the collaboration was good because it corroborates efforts by the mine in youth development.



He revealed that at AngloGold Ashanti, human capital development is an integral part of the business strategy. Adding that development interventions targeting the youth have been designed and being implemented at both Group and site levels.



On her part, Wosiela Bobie, Senior Manager, Human Resource, Obuasi mine spoke extensively on employable skills and interpersonal relations. She encouraged participants to deliberately work on themselves to nurture the right human skills whiles expanding their scope in search of employment opportunities.



The General Manager of the Business Resource Center in Obuasi, Jonathan Hammond, encouraged the youth to consider entrepreneurship since it is a risk worth taking. He took participants through demands of business registration as required in Ghana.



Digital skills and personal branding were highlighted by Godfrey Mwachande, Managing Director, Tri-Pump LTD.



Rotarian Joe-Steve Annan, Senior Manager, Occupational Health and Safety, Obuasi mine advised participants to be truthful to themselves, ensure goodwill and fairness to all concerned.