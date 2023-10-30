NSMQ Grand Finale: Achimota students resort to prayer as colleagues face PRESEC, OWASS

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

In a striking display of contrasting approaches to winning a contest, students at Achimota School resorted to a fervent prayer session for their colleagues who are contesting in the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz.



The students were asked to stand on their feet and hold hands while leader of the prayer session, instructed them to call on God to intervene for them to emerge winners in the competition.



“With a serious amount of desperation and hunger, present your requests before God. Everyone must partake in this very important exercise. Don't stay quiet. Open your mouth and talk to God, he hears,” he said.



After this, they sang some worship songs with the hope that their God of Wonder would come through for them to emerge winners of the contest.



The heavily contested quiz competition is between seven-time-winner, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC); two time winners, Achimota School (MOTOWN) and Opoku Ware Secondary School (OWASS).



Presently, PRESEC is leading the competition.



