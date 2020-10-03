General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NSMQ: Achimota see off Prempeh, KASS to book place in semis

Achimota Senior High School was sandwiched between the two Ashanti Region contenders

Achimota Senior High School braced the odds by seeing off two Ashanti Region contenders to book a place in the semi-final of the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz competition.



Motown, as the school is affectionately called, beat four-time champions Prempeh College and Kumasi Anglican SHSon Saturday, October 3 to join the likes of Accra Academy, Opoku Ware School and Boa Amponsem SHS as qualifiers to the penultimate stage of the science and mathematics quiz.



The Greater Accra Region side was sandwiched between the two Ashanti Region contenders after the first round with the 1994, 1996, 2015 and 2017 winners leading until the Fourth Round, when the eventual winners took over.



It was all joy as the only coeducational school to have won the competition – in 1998 and 2004 – made a strong statement to chase a third trophy this year.

