NSMQ 2023: Primetime throws out Prempeh College’s protest

The organizers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Primetime Limited, have affirmed their decision not to award any marks to Prempeh College for the answer they provided in a riddle during the 2023 semi-final contest between Opoku Ware and Pope John Seminary School.



This follows a protest initiated by Prempeh College, requesting a review of the result and the awarding of required marks for their answer.



In a letter addressed to Prempeh College, Primetime Limited stated that they had thoroughly reviewed the matter, including discussions with their Physics consultant and the Quiz Mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, and after careful consideration, the organizers concluded that there was no error in the initial decision made during the competition.



“The Quiz Mistress exercises discretion on whether an answer provided by a contestant is sufficiently responsive and would have accepted the answer given by the Prempeh College contestants if, in her professional opinion, the target key and the answer given by the contestants were synonymous.



“She did not in this case, opting instead to maintain the more precise original key. When the complaint came to the attention of the Physics consultant, full consideration was given to all the issues raised, and the protesters, after receiving complete attention, were satisfied with the explanation and counterexample that were given by the consultant.



“The Quiz Mistress's ruling is affirmed,” part of the statement read.



Primetime Limited expressed its appreciation for the passion and interest shown by Prempeh College but emphasized that insinuations of bias or manipulation were not in line with the spirit of the competition.



“While we greatly appreciate Prempeh College's keen interest and passion for the NSMQ, we draw the line at insinuations of bias and attempts to favour some schools. We place premium on fairness to all participating schools, which is why we allow protests from schools, to ensure that there is fairness in the adjudication of contests.



“Where a school's protest is found to have merit, the error is rectified and the appropriate marks are awarded to them. Indeed, we are known to pause contests, so as to resolve a protest that has been made by a school.



“In this instance, the Prempeh team's protest was reviewed by the Physics consultant, who then explained the concepts to the team, which the team accepted. Consequently, this turnaround and insinuation that a deliberate injustice has been carried out against Prempeh College is rather surprising,” the statement added.



The dispute arose after Prempeh College raised objections to the riddle during the semi-final contest, citing that their contestant's answer, "principle of superposition," deserved full marks.



They argued that this principle was the same as the "principle of linear superposition" mentioned in the contest as the answer.



Meanwhile, Opoku Ware heads to the finale with Presec Legon and Achomota School.





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Response to Prempeh College petition concerning unfair ruling in the NSMQ 2023 Semi-final contest that featured Prempeh College, Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS. #NSMQ2023 #NSMQ30 #Primetime pic.twitter.com/efivIj4JtJ — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) October 23, 2023

