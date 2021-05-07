NRYN pays courtesy call on Northern Regional Minister

Regional News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

A delegation from the Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN), a youth-led advocacy organization, has paid a courtesy call on Alhaji Alhassan Saibu Shani, Northern Regional Minister, at his office, in Tamale.



Mr. Mohammed Inusah, Convener of the NRYN, who led the team, said the visit was to formally congratulate Alhaji Shani on his assumption to office as the Regional Minister and also brief him on the activities his outfit had carried out in the Region over the years.



In his briefing, he said they had carried out various advocacy campaigns in the Region, including a “One District One Library” initiative in every district to help inculcate the habit of reading in students and also help to improve on their academic performances.



The group had further advocated the need for all basic schools in the Northern Region to provide mono-desks for students, in compliance with the COVID-19 social distancing protocol, to help curb its spread among school children.



Mr. Inusah appealed to the Regional Minister to ensure the youth were involved in all levels of decisions making that affected them to enhance their wellbeing.



Alhaji Shani in his remarks said one of the things the Region needed was collaborations between government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to drive transformational agenda to improve on the living standards of the people.



He, therefore, assured the NRYN of his commitment to support their activities to accelerate growth and development in the Region.