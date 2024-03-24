NRSA vows to go hard on recalcitrant drivers during Easter

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

The National Road Safety Authority has advised all drivers to ensure that this year's Easter celebration is accident-free.



This advice was delivered during the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign, where drivers and pedestrians were urged to abide by the rules and regulations of using the road as well as the penalties for recklessness on the road.



Speaking at the launch, Acting Director of the NRSA, David Osafo Adonteng, stated that several road users who flouted safety rules were apprehended last year, some of whom were put behind bars, and others were allowed to go.



"...Some of them were apprehended by the Police, and put behind through the law court for prosecution. Others were warned, some of which included high-profile personalities, some we call them celebrities. This time around, there will not be such warnings. Any individual who flouts the traffic regulations will be apprehended by the police, in which every capacity you find yourself, and we will take you through the rigours of the law," he said.



He also urged every individual to demonstrate good and safe behaviour on the road to ensure the safety of others and their loved ones.



