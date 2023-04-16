NRSA praises Yutong bus driver who saved lives of 45 passengers

Regional News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has praised a Yutong driver who saved the lives of 45 passengers from burning in his bus on Wednesday after MyNewsGH.com’s report.



“Allow me to commend the Yutong bus driver whose car got burnt on the Takoradi –Kumasi highway. Looking at the way he alerted the passengers to get down from the bus before it exploded, it is very, very commendable.” The Public Relations Officer of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Madam Pearl Sateckla Adusu praised the driver for his alertness.



“Wherever this driver may be, May God bless him”, she added.



MyNewsGH.com on Wednesday reported about an accident where a Yutong bus driver saved his passengers from burning on the Takoradi- Kumasi highway.



The Yutong bus with registration number GT 5333-20 was traveling from Takoradi to Kumasi when the incident occurred at Kyekyewere a community in the Assin South in the Central Region.



According to accounts by the driver and passengers who were on board the bus, they perceived smoke and suspected it was coming from the bus.



The driver then stopped and asked passengers on board to come down to allow him to examine what was amiss.



Moments after the driver pulled out his fire extinguisher to quench the fire, the bus exploded into flame and subsequently burnt into ashes.



The bus burnt together with thousands of properties belonging to the passengers including laptops, mobile phones among others.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi, Madam Pearl Adusu Sateckla PRO of the Ghana Road Safety Authority noted that, all drivers must emulate the villain character of the Yutong bus driver in other to save lives and properties.



“All drivers must emulate him, when driving you need to concentrate with all your mind and the highest concentration. Everyone must emulate him to avoid accidents, had it not been that he was on alert, the next thing we will hear in the news would be 45 people have died,” she said.