NRSA insists operations of ‘okada’ remain illegal

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has reiterated that the operations of commercial motorbikes, popularly known as ‘okada’ remain illegal.



It follows a promise made by the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, that he would legalize the operations of commercial motorbikes when he interacted with residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.



“If we come into power, we will legalize okada business. We will train you on how to go about the business, being able to ride the motorbikes alone does not make you a commercial rider. We will register all of you so your operation can be regulated,” Mahama told his supporters.



However, addressing the issue in an exclusive interview with GHOne News, Ag. Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng hinted that the current legal provisions prohibit the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.



“As far as the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service are concerned, the law is what we are going with and in Ghana, the regulations provide that motorcycles or tricycles cannot be used for commercial purposes. You can only use it for delivery or courier services and that is acceptable by law and that is what we are enforcing,” he added.



“In the past years, it happens to be one of the dangerous and risky operations as far as the use of the road was concern. At a point, casualties coming out of the use of motorcycles were leading in the league table of the road user groups. Previously, you could find the commercial passenger services, followed by the private cars and then motorcycles. In the last decade, we saw that motorcycles have taken a league killing more people than others.



“We have recently been engaging some motor riders and some of them have formed some associations and I don’t think it is called Okada Riders Association. We have found a strategy of engaging them, training them, sensitizing them, and we have seen some significant reductions in terms of their contribution to the fatalities stock,” Ing. Adonteng stated.



“If someone says he will regularize their activities or I will accept, let us get there but for now, we are enforcing what has been provided by the Road Traffic Regulations LI 2180.”