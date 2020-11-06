Regional News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: GNA

NRSA engages political parties ahead of December polls

The forum was organized by the National Road Safety Authority in the Upper East Region

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in the Upper East Region in collaboration with the Regional Police Command has held a forum to sensitize political parties on road safety measures as the country prepares towards the December 7, 2020 polls.



The initiative was part of NRSA road safety campaign dubbed: "Arrive Alive" aimed at reducing road crashes in the country especially in election years.



Dennis Yeribu, the Regional Manager of NRSA, who addressed participants at the forum expressed worry about the recent increase in road crashes in the region and the country as a whole.



He said most accident cases were mostly as a result of indiscipline among road users and urged party leaders to support the Authority to instil discipline on the roads as they embark on their campaign and other political activities.



"We want to ensure that every Ghanaian remain alive before, during and after the election, so we are imploring you the party leaders to be ambassadors of Road Safety to ensure that at all times your following would adhere to road safety precautions", he said.



Inspector Emmanuel S.K. Adomu, Station Officer for Kassena-Nanka Municipal Motor Transport and Traffic Unit (MTTU) called on motor riders to be law-abiding and desist from riding motorbikes without crash helmets.



Inspector Adomu said riding without crash helmet was becoming a norm among riders and described the situation as dangerous and unlawful.



He called on youth as well as Party sympathizers to desist from plying the roads when drunk to avoid preventable accidents that claim lives on daily basis.



Inspector Adomu added that road safety was a shared responsibility, and urged road users to take responsibilities of their own safety to ensure that at all times the right measures were taken.



He called for maximum cooperation of the public in their bid to reduce indiscipline on the roads ahead of the electioneering and Christmas festivities.



In attendance were representatives from some political parties, Police personnel and officials of NRSA.



Political party representatives pledged to educate their members to ensure their safety as the campaigns gathered momentum.



They also pledged their commitment to ensuring peace before, during and after the December elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.