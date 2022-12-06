General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: Pearl Gyasi, Contributor

Management of the National Road Safety Authority, led by the Board chairman Mr. Jermaine Nkrumah has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



The delegation which was made up of management staff included the Ag. Director-General of the Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng.



The delegation on behalf of the Authority’s board, management, and staff presented a citation to the IGP in recognition of his contribution to the current reduction in the road traffic and casualty situation in the country throughout the year. This unprecedented achievement has been partly attributed to the dynamism of the IGP and the introduction of innovative operations by the police in road traffic management since the IGPs’ assumption into office.



Presenting the citation to the IGP, the chairman of the board of Governors of the National Road Safety Authority, Mr. Jermaine Nkrumah acknowledged the proactive leadership directive and the dynamism introduced into the police force in general and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department in particular.



He expressed the hope that the initiatives put in place which have affected the reduction in Crashes, Injuries, and Deaths (CIDs) on our roads would be enhanced to sustain the gains made so far.



In response, the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare thanked the NRSA for the recognition and attributed the gains of Mae I. Road Traffic enforcement Uber and his leadership to the entire management of the Ghana Police.



He disclosed that the police has started a new operation to check the overloading of vehicles during the festive season, which is being piloted at Enyinam and its environs to be replicated throughout the country.



He promised to cooperate with the National Road Safety Authority to enhance Road safety management in the country.



The Ag. Director-General of the Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said that the objective of the courtesy call is to deliberate on enhancing and strengthening the collaborative effort of the two institutions to significantly reduce crashes and their associated injuries and deaths in the country.