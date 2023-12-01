NR: Mathew Nyindam, Samed Gunu, Charles Bintim, 14 others contest in NPP Orphan Constituency primaries

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: Mumuni Yunus

Former Deputy Majority Chief Whip and former MP for Kpandai, Mathew Nyindam, former MP for Savelugu, Abdul Somed Gunu and former Local Government Minister under the erstwhile Kuffour administration are among 17 candidates contesting in the parliamentary primaries of the NPP scheduled for Saturday, 2nd December.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday be holding Parliamentary primaries in constituencies they term "orphan,", that is, constituencies where the sitting MPs are not from the NPP.



In the Northern Region, 17 aspirants will be contesting in the seven constituencies where the elections would be held.



Two other orphan constituencies; Sagnarigu and Kumbungu have their 2020 Parliamentary Candidates- Madam Felicia Tettey and Abdul Salam Hamza Fatawu go unopposed.



Mr Nyindam, is looking to make a return to Ghana's parliament, after he lost his seat to the NDC in the 2020 Parliamentary Elections.



He now faces Richard Kwasi Nyamah, a former Parliamentary Aspirant and a member of the National Communications Team of the NPP who has sworn to win the primaries to enable the party recapture the seat from the NDC.



The former MP for Savelugu on the other hand is facing tough competition from Presidential Staffer, Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz, who is also the younger sister of NPP Northern Regional Women's Organizer, Hajia Rahana Abdul Aziz.

Mr Samed Gunu narrowly lost his seat to the NDC in 2020 in an electoral battle that ended up in court.



Many of his supporters have accused his former colleague MPs from the region who had ministerial appointments of doing little to help him retain his seat.

His main competitor is said to be well resourced and allegedly has the support of some influential regional executives of the party due to her relations with the Regional Women's Organizer.



Charles Bintim, on his part is facing competition from Jawol Abraham, the former Managing Director of Ghana Supply Company, who also contested him in the 2020 elections.



Many analysts say it was the failure of the party to reconcile the supporters of Mr Abraham and Mr Bintim after the last primaries, after he lost to Mr Bintim that led to the MP eventually losing the seat to the NDC in 2020.



Former MP for Wulensi, Thomas Donkor Ogajah, is also seeking a return to parliament after losing his seat in 2020, however, he also has a hurdle to pass through as he has to defeat Alhaji Abdulai Haruna to be able to do so.



Other constituencies where elections will be held in the region include Tamale North, South and Central, where the Mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, will also be seeking to be elected as the party's parliamentary candidate for the first time.