#NPPscam - Ghanaians call out unfulfilled promises of the Akufo-Addo govt

Thousands of Ghanaians took to social media earlier today, June 29, 2020, to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo led government for ‘lying their way’ to power during the 2016 general elections.



According to some Ghanaians, the government has made countless promises prior to the 2016 general elections, aimed at improving the socio-economic state of the country, but only a handful of those promises were fulfilled after his government was voted into power.



They collectively shared their ideas, and reasons as to why the NPP and the incumbent president do not deserve a second tenure of office and should be voted out in December 2020.



View some of the reactions below :





1 district 1 factory

1 Constituency 1 Million dollars

1 Village 1 Dam #NPPScam — Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) June 29, 2020

#NPPScam always promising to build castle in the air...failed president..let kick him out... pic.twitter.com/5jj4gOy3yL — #YABRASO-TAIN MP (@Ruffcoins5) June 28, 2020

Ghanaians vote give scammer #NPPScam — Jack Toronto (@rontobwouy) June 29, 2020

We will ensure the prompt payment of royalties due Chiefs, Queen Mothers and Traditional Councils!



Another #NPPScam — Marcus Garvin (@marcusadampah) June 29, 2020

We have been scammed before and we are refusing to be scammed again by the F9 duo.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/OjeCxdTr67 — Abrahams Abraham ???????????????????????? (@BernardsAbraham) June 28, 2020

Please finish making Accra the cleanest city in Africa first #NPPScam



Hmm..????very funny promise there pic.twitter.com/iXux42Q3wR — Edwin (@GeeJor1) June 28, 2020

The biggest scammer to ever ascend to our presidency is this man called Nana Akuffo Addovirus. #NPPScam pic.twitter.com/PerYvx9noZ — ChiefJakpa BeAwuribe (@ChiefBeawuribe) June 28, 2020

Dr Alexander Y. Adusei Jr.(left), was appointed by @NAkufoAddo as the CEO for the yet to be constructed Keta port in the Volta Region. He is been paid for no work done. Clap for Akufo-Addo.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/Vw1cjW4FQD — Nana JM (@NanaJM91771371) June 28, 2020

Making Accra the cleanest city in Africa was just an #NPPScam pic.twitter.com/55OQeMsL9x — Abrahams Abraham ???????????????????????? (@BernardsAbraham) June 28, 2020

The biggest scammer in our country now is this man.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/vZrWvQDl6t — ChiefJakpa BeAwuribe (@ChiefBeawuribe) June 28, 2020

Mr Akufo-Addo's government is a scam.#NPPScam — Nat G. Tetteh???????? (@NatTettehGhana) June 28, 2020

NPP trying to explain their unfulfilled promises to ghanaians.#NPPScam pic.twitter.com/iABcnVgXNB — Montana444 (@Montana4real1) June 29, 2020

Reporting different figures to IMF and Parliament of Ghana#NPPSCAM — Bewin Yakubu Mayonu (@BMayonu) June 28, 2020

After three-and-a-half years of his deceitful and chaotic reign, Akufo-Addo's lies about voting come as no surprise. The same is true for the string of awful choices that have put him in a hole with the voters.@FelixKwakyeOfo1#DidYouKnow #NPPScam #LeaveVoltariansAlone — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) June 28, 2020

