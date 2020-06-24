Politics of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Class FM

#NPP2020: Ablekuma West acclaims Ursula as parliamentary candidate

Ghana’s Communication Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was, over the weekend, affirmed as the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2020 general elections.



The acclamation was in line with the guidelines spelt out by the NPP.



The elated lawmaker promised to work hard in retaining the seat with higher margins.



She, therefore, charged the delegates to hit the ground running as time is of essence.



She was also grateful to the delegates and supporters of the party for adhering to all the coronavirus safety protocols such as the wearing of nose marks, using hand sanitisers, washing of hands and other preventive measures.



In attendance were the NPP Greater Accra Secretary, Odarlai Parker; Regional Representative, Joseph Buabeng Twumasi; Mrs Mokowa Blay from the office of the President, Deputy Campaign Director Afua Asabea Asare, Legal Assistant to the President Kow Essuman; MCE for Ablekuma West George Cyril Bray; Constituency Chairman Osei Puni as well as all other executives, the Council of Elders and CEOs and deputies of some government agencies.





