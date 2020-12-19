Politics of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP youth groups in Tamale chase out the management of NDA

play videoLeader of one of the groups

Three youth groups of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) have served notice to the current management members of the Northern Development Authority(NDA) not to step foot in their new offices, accusing them of bias.



Kandahar, invisible and big six youth who stormed the Northern Development Authority (NDA) office in Tamale also warned the board and management of the authority not to show up on Monday for an intended board meeting at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) pension tower.



Speaking to the media, the leader of one of the youth groups, Abdul Fatawu Abubakari said one of the reasons for agitation is to have a fair representation of the board since the board has no native (Dagomba) on it.



They also accused the board of allocating an amount of GHS1.2 billion to share among the member's whiles the youth who toiled for the party in the just-ended polls languish in poverty.



Master Fatawu warned the board not to hold its intended meeting on Monday since they will not sit down unconcerned for such a thing to happen.



Watch video below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.