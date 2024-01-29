NPP would’ve lost Dome Kwabenya seat if Adwoa Safo was retained as candidate – Constituency secretary

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary in Dome Kwabenya announced that incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo lost the party primary due to the area’s desire for change.



Theophilus Ansah Larbi stated that delegates voted against her due to warnings from constituency voters, who are far more influential than NPP delegates.



He said the party would have lost the seat in 2024 if they had presented Adwoa Safo as a candidate.



The constituents he added were fed up with her and so needed a new face and someone with fresh ideas.



When asked if he anticipated the defeat of Adwoa Safo in the primary, he answered in the affirmative.



He noted that going into the contest, it became obvious among the delegates that the MP was going to lose.



“I saw the defeat coming because, apart from being an executive, I am also a delegate, and as a delegate, I gathered intelligence that she was going to lose the election. The delegates are few, and the voters in the constituency are far more than the delegates of the NPP, so if the voters who will decide who should be their MP say they do not want her as their MP, as a delegate of the party, it is your responsibility to ensure that you give the voters what they want. Ghanaians in Dome Kwabenya called for change", he said



"They requested a new face, new energy, and new ideas. They told us Adwoa Safo had done her part, and so they wanted a new face. Someone did the part, and Adwoa Safo took over. The new candidate will not be on the seat forever; he will do his part, and someone else will take over,” he added.



He stressed the need for them to unite because the victory in 2024 is what they have to work towards.



He said that should they fail to unite and work together, they will not be able to secure victory on December 7, 2024.



Meanwhile, Theophilus Ansah Larbi has asked those jubilating to be measured in their celebration.



He said the contest was over, and the overall agenda now is for them to unite their front and work towards victory in 2024.