NPP would’ve been embarrassed if Ama Sey went independent – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has conceded that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have been embarrassed in the Akwatia Constituency if the incumbent insisted in going independent



According to him, had it not been for the intervention of the Party’s big wigs, the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP would have disgracefully lost the impending election.



He said Ama Sey who got defeated during the Parliamentary Primaries would have disgraced the NPP if she did not back down on her plans following intense pressure and persuasion from some prominent Ghanaians



“You would have lost disgracefully if we did not step in to get Ama Sey to back down,” he confessed openly at the event's grounds on Sunday October 18, 2020 covered by MyNewsGh.com.



He used the opportunity to advise the Parliamentary Candidate to go with the Executives of the Party to beg Ama Sey for what has happened and also seek her counsel on how to garner the support of the grassroot.



“Since I came, I have observed something. What I’ve observed is that the people say Ama Sey is like a mother figure who you can be approached easily. I want you to learn that. I’ll advise that you and the Executives should go and beg Ama Sey and ask her how she was able to win the love of the people at the grassroots so that you can follow suit.”

