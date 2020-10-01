General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP won 2016 elections by falsely tagging my govt as ‘incompetent’ – Mahama

John Mahama is NDC flagbearer

Former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 elections by merely tagging his government as incompetent.



The former President said that false propaganda unfortunately stuck in the minds of Ghanaians who voted him out of power.



“For those of us who studied Social psychology you can repeat something over and over again then people come to accept it as the truth and that is the strategy the NPP took in 2016.



“They put an underserved tag of incompetence on us and said it over and over again to get it stuck in the minds of people that we were indeed incompetent but today we can see what is happening," he said.



Mr Mahama was speaking in an interview with TV XYZ in Sunyani on Thursday, October 1, 2020.



He said that strategy worked for the NPP but Ghanaians will now vote for him massively on December 7, 2020.



In 2016, former President Mahama became the first sitting President in Ghana to lose an election.



He lost by an overwhelming margin of over one million votes in a defeat many analysts attributed to economic mismanagement, erratic power supply and massive unemployment.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.