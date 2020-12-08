Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

NPP wins Okaikwei South parliamentary seat

Dakoa Newman won the Okaikwei South

Dakoa Newman, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei South, was on Tuesday declared the winner of the Constituency parliamentary seat with 40,393 votes.



Abraham Kotei Neequaye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 26,019 votes.



Mr Joseph Quartey, the Constituency Returning Officer, who declared the results, said total valid votes were 66,412; rejected ballots, 444; and total votes cast was 66,856.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.