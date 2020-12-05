Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: GNA

NPP will win by 52.9 percent – Intellectual Patriots survey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A survey conducted by Intellectual Patriots, a governance advocacy group, has predicted a landslide electoral victory for the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The survey, which covered 150 constituencies in all 16 regions, with over 28, 438 respondents selected, used a simple random and purposive sampling technique as well as a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods.



According to the opinion poll, 52.9 percent of the respondents said they will vote for the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while 4.3 percent will vote for John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.



However, the other political parties obtained 4 percent.



The research conducted in November 2020, was presented at a press conference on Friday by Mr. Joseph Gyamfi Yeboah, President of Intellectual Patriots.



He said some of the factors that informed the sampling include the credibility of candidates, efficiency in the management of the economy, social intervention initiatives, infrastructural developments, trust to deliver on promises, second term opportunity, and the management of Dumsor and Covid-19.



He indicated that a margin of 2 percent error was projected since it was believed that a fraction of undecided voters could make a last-minute decision.



“the subject of Covid-19 had a mixed reaction whilst respondents believed the NPP managed the pandemic sufficiently, the general socio-economic effects of the pandemic had made a fraction of the populace lose interest in issues regarding party politics since most of them had been rendered jobless,” he stated.



“We believe that vigilance at the polling station before, during and after voting and the final collation of results should not be underrated by various political parties, ” he added.

