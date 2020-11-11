Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP will win Odododiodio – Ashitey

Greater Accra regional minister Ishmael Ashitey

The Greater Accra regional minister Ishmael Ashitey says he is confident the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the Odododiodio seat in the December 7 elections.



Speaking at the nation builders update on Tuesday, November 10 the minister said the governing party has done a lot to give them victory in the 2020 December elections.



According to him, “projects like the fishing harbour in Jamestown and the numerous developmental works in the constituency gives me confidence that the constituency will vote massively for the party.”





He added :“The harbor could not have come at a better time. Today, fisherfolk in the constituency will have a better place of doing business. The government through his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to developmental projects in the Greater Accra region.



“This government continues to settle chieftaincy disputes in the region. We settled that of Teshie and they have a chief now.”



In March, the government started the construction of a fishing harbour in Jamestown to aid fishermen go about their business well.



The harbour project involves the dredging of about 118,000 cubic meters harbour basin and shipping channels; construction of hydraulic structures composed of berths, seawall and break water; and construction of administration, production and supporting facilities, including an office building, kindergarten, trading market, processing area, commercial area and other production and supporting facilities.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.