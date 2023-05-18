NPP will win Kumawu by-elections hands down - Political scientist

Politics of Thursday, 18 May 2023

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye-Boateng has said that the NPP will retain its seat in the Kumawu by-elections.



According to him, the main contest was at the level of primaries and following the successful election of the aspirant for the NPP, retaining the seat cannot be contested.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said, “…It is a safe NPP seat. To me, the main contest took place at the level of the primaries so, once they have gone through with it. NPP is winning the seat hands down.



“Giving the fact that it is a safe NPP seat I don’t expect any special moves to be made by anybody to win the election,” he added.



When asked if the date for the funeral which is on May 20 is aimed at gaining a sympathy vote, Dr Kwasi Amakye-Boateng said that it could be mere coincidence as the late Philip Basaoh was not on good terms with the party.



“You have to look at the date Philip Basoah passed on and traditionally the consideration made for the burial of people, you will also want to look at this to see all these things are in place. So in the place, you will want to look at it as a coincidence unless you have very strong reasons to suggest otherwise,” he added.



BACKGROUND



The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, will be buried on May 20.



Just after the burial, the Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the Kumawu by-election on May 23, 2023.



Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



The deceased MP was one of the three absentee MPs during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.



According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.



