NPP will win Assin North by-election - Tema MCE

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has stated emphatically that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s candidate in the upcoming by-election in Assin North will win.



On the sidelines of the commissioning of the 31.2 km of Assin-Fosu, Assin-Praso roads by his Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahmudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana in the constituency, Hon. Amarh Ashitey said the reason for that assured winsomeness is simple.



“As a government, the NPP has built more roads than any government and Assin-North has had its fair share of these roads” he pointed out.



But that is just one of many reasons why voters will not hesitate to vote for Charles Opoku, the NPP’s candidate according to the Tema MCE.



“We are the government that has given this country free SHS, stable electricity, championed industrialization through the one district one factory program and navigated this country through its most difficult challenge in recent history – COVID-19.”



The declaration comes as the build up to Tuesday, June 27, 2023, when the by election will take place is in full swing.



According to the MCE, the victory of the NPP in this by-election will also mark the beginning of a paradigm shift in which the Assin North constituency will swing from the NDC to the NPP.



Charles Opoku is in the race with the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.



The by-election came about after the Supreme Court had declared the election of Mr. Quayson as the MP for Assin North null and void and directed Parliament to remove his name from its records.



“Another reason the NPP will get the people’s mandate in parliament is the good mobile technology networks that we have improved in the constituency in the last six years,” said Hon. Amarh Ashitey who is a former Ghana telecoms engineer. The MCE who is also a former engineer of Huawei and Manager of Vodafone Ghana used the opportunity to rally votes for the NPP’s candidate.



“Let me use this opportunity to call on constituents to come out in their numbers and vote massively for the NPP and its candidate, Charles Opoku, so that we can continue the good works that we are already delivering,” he said.



Meanwhile, the constituency, as of Friday when the MCE spoke to journalists was busy with campaign activities as leading stalwarts of the opposition NDC were seen canvasing for votes.